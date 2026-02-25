AI could make us 'stupider,' warns Anthropic CEO

Amodei—who's worked at OpenAI and holds a Princeton PhD—believes that AI is advancing so fast it could soon outperform humans in most areas. He compared the rise of AI to a "tsunami" society isn't taking seriously enough and said he's uneasy about so much power concentrating in just a few hands.

Amodei suggests humans focus on skills that are hard to copy

He suggests focusing on skills that are hard for AI to copy, like jobs involving people skills or building technology itself.

Still, learning things that keep you adaptable—and human—could really matter.