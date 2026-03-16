AI could return computer science to mathematical roots: Perplexity CEO

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing software development, with some tech leaders suggesting it could redefine the role of a software engineer. A recent post on X argued that as AI automates more routine coding tasks, computer science may return to its roots in mathematics and physics. Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas agreed with this perspective by commenting "Well said" on the post.

Industry shift Shift in software engineering focus The post in question said, "Computer science is gradually returning to the domain of physicists, mathematicians, and electrical engineers as large language models automate much of what we currently call software engineering." It added that the field's center of gravity is shifting away from manual code writing toward deeper theoretical thinking, mathematical insight, and systems-level reasoning. This reflects a broader sentiment in the tech industry that AI isn't just assisting developers but also transforming software engineering itself.

Future predictions Predictions of AI takeover in software engineering Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has previously predicted that advanced AI systems could soon take over most software engineering tasks. He said on a podcast earlier this year, "I think... I don't know... we might be six to 12 months away from when the model is doing most, maybe all of what SWEs do end to end." This prediction further fuels the debate about AI's role in shaping the future of software engineering.

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Job evolution Emergence of new roles in the age of AI Replit CEO Amjad Masad has argued that traditional coding roles may gradually fade as AI tools take over much of the technical work. He said during a recent AI Impact Summit, "Software engineering, as a role, sort of disappears. What you'll have is generalist product people, problem solvers, or systems people." This suggests that while some jobs might be replaced by automation, new roles could emerge in their place.

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Job transformation Transformation, not elimination, of jobs NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has repeatedly argued that AI will transform jobs rather than eliminate them. He believes workers who learn to use AI effectively will have a clear advantage. "You're not going to lose your job to an AI, but you're going to lose your job to someone who uses AI," Huang said last year. This perspective highlights the potential for job transformation in the age of AI.

Productivity shift Balancing act for developers and companies AI tools capable of generating code, analyzing data, and automating workflows are allowing companies to operate with smaller engineering teams while maintaining output. This has raised concerns among developers that entry-level coding roles could decline as automation expands. However, demand for workers skilled in AI systems, machine learning, and advanced computing infrastructure continues to grow.