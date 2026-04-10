AI dramas so convincing most viewers cannot tell, says Qu
Artificial intelligence-created dramas are now so convincing, most people can't tell they're made by machines.
Xiaoyin Qu, a former product manager at Meta, was surprised when an AI drama fully engaged viewers without anyone realizing it wasn't human-made.
This marks a turning point where artificial intelligence content blends seamlessly with traditional shows.
Qu says platforms favor AI dramas
Qu points out that platforms are starting to favor artificial intelligence over human-made dramas.
Thanks to tech upgrades, these dramas look and feel just like the real thing.
Instead of replacing human stories, though, artificial intelligence is opening up new ways to tell familiar tales, like remixing classic "billionaire falls for an ordinary girl" plots for different cultures and audiences, making entertainment more personalized than ever.