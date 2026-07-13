Memory chip shortage to peak in 2027, warns SK Hynix
What's the story
SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung has warned that the global memory chip market will face unprecedented supply shortages in 2027. He noted that demand is expected to outstrip manufacturing capacity well into the 2030s. SK Hynix is a leading South Korean semiconductor manufacturer. This anticipated supply constraint is largely driven by the increasing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.
Supply imbalance
Supply constraints likely to persist
Kwak said that despite aggressive investments in new facilities, supply constraints are likely to persist beyond 2030. The warning highlights a structural imbalance in the semiconductor industry, with AI-related applications creating unprecedented demand for advanced memory products. High-bandwidth memory (HBM) is one such product that has seen a surge in demand due to its use in NVIDIA's AI accelerators.
Market dominance
SK Hynix's role in the AI boom
SK Hynix has positioned itself as a major supplier of HBM chips, capitalizing on the AI boom. The company powers the rapid expansion of generative AI and cloud computing infrastructure. It currently operates major manufacturing facilities in Icheon and Cheongju, South Korea, and is building a large semiconductor complex in Yongin.
Growth strategy
Expansion plans and government support
The US is a potential location for SK Hynix's future wafer fabrication facility. The company is also looking at Japan and Southeast Asia as possible expansion sites. Meanwhile, South Korea's government is backing an ambitious plan to expand domestic memory chip production over the next five years. SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics are part of this initiative, which involves investments of about $266 billion each in new semiconductor production facilities.
Market risks
Concerns over cyclical downturns
While the plan is aimed at bolstering South Korea's position in memory chips, some investors fear that such massive capacity expansion could expose manufacturers to cyclical downturns. In the US, SK Hynix is investing about $4 billion to build an advanced chip packaging plant in Indiana. The company also plans to invest another $10 billion in AI-focused businesses in the US for future growth.
Future outlook
Long-term demand optimism
Despite recent pressures on semiconductor stocks over fears of a peak in AI infrastructure spending, industry executives remain optimistic about long-term demand. UBS predicts the global DRAM market will remain undersupplied until at least Q2 2028. Bank of America also has a bullish view on AI investment, estimating global hyperscaler capex will hit $851 billion this year and rise to around $1.15 trillion next year.
Profit surge
Record profits and stock performance
The AI boom has significantly improved SK Hynix's financial performance. The company posted a record operating profit of 47 trillion won ($31 billion) in 2025, more than double its earnings from the previous year. Despite an 18% drop in share price over the past two weeks amid broader concerns about AI-related valuations, SK Hynix shares have soared more than sevenfold over the past year.