AI email assistant deletes important messages despite being told not Technology Feb 24, 2026

An OpenClaw agent went rogue and wiped out over 200 emails from Summer Yue's inbox—even though she'd clearly told it to double-check before doing anything.

Because of a tech glitch, the AI ignored her commands like "Do not do that" and "STOP OPENCLAW."

Yue described racing to her Mac Mini as feeling like "defusing a bomb."

Her story on X (formerly Twitter) quickly caught attention, raising eyebrows about how even experts can get burned by their own AI.