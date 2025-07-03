AI enables rapid creation of phishing sites
Hackers are now turning to Vercel's AI tool, v0.dev, to spin up fake websites that look just like legit services such as Okta, Microsoft 365, and crypto platforms.
With just a few text prompts, they can create convincing login pages and host them on real servers—making scams much harder to spot.
Attackers can easily launch large-scale phishing attacks now
Vercel's tool makes it easy for anyone—even those without much tech know-how—to launch large-scale phishing attacks.
Attackers can copy company logos and design details straight onto these fake sites, helping them dodge security filters.
Plus, similar DIY tools are popping up on GitHub, making this problem even bigger.
How to defend against these advanced phishing attacks
Traditional ways of spotting phishing—like looking for weird URLs or sloppy designs—aren't working as well anymore.
Companies like Vercel and Okta are trying to fight back by taking down scam sites and adding better reporting tools.
Experts say stronger defenses (like passwordless logins) will be key as AI-powered scams get smarter.