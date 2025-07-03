AI enables rapid creation of phishing sites

TL;DR

Attackers can easily launch large-scale phishing attacks now

Vercel's tool makes it easy for anyone—even those without much tech know-how—to launch large-scale phishing attacks.

Attackers can copy company logos and design details straight onto these fake sites, helping them dodge security filters.

Plus, similar DIY tools are popping up on GitHub, making this problem even bigger.

How to defend against these advanced phishing attacks

Traditional ways of spotting phishing—like looking for weird URLs or sloppy designs—aren't working as well anymore.

Companies like Vercel and Okta are trying to fight back by taking down scam sites and adding better reporting tools.

Experts say stronger defenses (like passwordless logins) will be key as AI-powered scams get smarter.