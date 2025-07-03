Private lunar landing: Blue Ghost's Moon exploration
Firefly Aerospace just pulled off a big first: its Blue Ghost lander became the world's first commercial spacecraft to touch down safely on the Moon.
The landing happened in March, right in Mare Crisium, as part of NASA's push to get private companies more involved in lunar missions.
The whole adventure lasted about two weeks, with Blue Ghost surviving both sunny days and freezing lunar nights.
Blue Ghost carried a special instrument to study Moon's fields
This mission wasn't just about landing—a key highlight was deploying a new instrument called the Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder (LMS) to study the Moon's electric and magnetic fields.
It's actually the first time this Earth-based technique has been used off our planet.
According to Robert Grimm from Southwest Research Institute, these findings will help scientists understand how the Moon cooled and evolved over time—pretty cool for anyone curious about what goes on beneath the lunar surface!