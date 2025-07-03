Private lunar landing: Blue Ghost's Moon exploration

TL;DR

Blue Ghost carried a special instrument to study Moon's fields

This mission wasn't just about landing—a key highlight was deploying a new instrument called the Lunar Magnetotelluric Sounder (LMS) to study the Moon's electric and magnetic fields.

It's actually the first time this Earth-based technique has been used off our planet.

According to Robert Grimm from Southwest Research Institute, these findings will help scientists understand how the Moon cooled and evolved over time—pretty cool for anyone curious about what goes on beneath the lunar surface!