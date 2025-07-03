Pinwheel launches kid-friendly smartwatch with AI chatbot

TL;DR

AI chatbot answers kids' questions

The highlight is PinwheelGPT, an AI chatbot that answers kids' questions in a safe, age-appropriate way.

Parents can see all chat history—even deleted messages—so they're always in the loop.

It's designed to help kids talk about tricky topics with adults they trust.

Available in multiple regions

With its large touchscreen (bigger than an Apple Watch) and easy voice-to-text messaging, the watch is simple for kids to use.

Parents manage everything through the Caregiver app—contacts, schedules, even chatbot chats.

It's available in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia now; Amazon launch coming soon.

Competes with Fitbit Ace LTE

Unlike Fitbit Ace LTE—which mainly tracks health—the Pinwheel watch focuses on safe communication and learning through AI.

Its strong parental controls make it stand out for families who want both safety and independence for their kids in today's digital world.