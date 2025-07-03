Next Article
Technology • Jul 03, 2025
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla enlightens students from ISS
Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian on the International Space Station, recently connected with students in Lucknow as part of ISRO's Vidyarthi Samvad Programme.
The kids got to ask him what life is really like in space—everything from how astronauts eat and sleep to how they stay healthy and adjust to zero gravity.
TL;DR
How astronauts eat, sleep, and stay healthy in space
Shukla shared that astronauts rely on pre-packaged food (yes, even Indian desserts!) to stay healthy and keep spirits up.
Watching Earth from above is a highlight for him, but sleeping is a bit different—they have to strap themselves in so they don't float away.
He also talked about staying mentally strong by keeping in touch with family using tech, and called his launch into space "amazing" and "dynamic."