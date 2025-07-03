Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla enlightens students from ISS

TL;DR

How astronauts eat, sleep, and stay healthy in space

Shukla shared that astronauts rely on pre-packaged food (yes, even Indian desserts!) to stay healthy and keep spirits up.

Watching Earth from above is a highlight for him, but sleeping is a bit different—they have to strap themselves in so they don't float away.

He also talked about staying mentally strong by keeping in touch with family using tech, and called his launch into space "amazing" and "dynamic."