AI expert Stuart Russell slams governments for dereliction of duty Technology Feb 17, 2026

Stuart Russell, a top AI researcher, says, "For governments to allow private entities to essentially play Russian roulette with every human being on earth is, in my view, a total dereliction of duty."

At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he called out governments for not stepping up to make things safer.

Russell worries that chasing breakthroughs is distracting companies from putting in basic safety checks, which are needed to keep AI helpful and under control.