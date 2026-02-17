AI expert Stuart Russell slams governments for dereliction of duty
Stuart Russell, a top AI researcher, says, "For governments to allow private entities to essentially play Russian roulette with every human being on earth is, in my view, a total dereliction of duty."
At the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, he called out governments for not stepping up to make things safer.
Russell worries that chasing breakthroughs is distracting companies from putting in basic safety checks, which are needed to keep AI helpful and under control.
AI company CEOs understand risks, but...
Russell believes most AI company CEOs actually get how risky this could be, but they're worried about upsetting investors if they slow down.
He's been sounding the alarm for years—he has previously warned about the risks of autonomous weapons ('killer robots'), and he has joined calls for a pause on powerful new AIs until proper safety rules are set.