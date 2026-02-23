AI for brain health: This neural network can detect epilepsy
NeuroDx has launched MANAS 1, a powerful AI trained on massive EEG brainwave data from over 25,000 people.
It can detect epilepsy markers with more than 95% accuracy—making it a big step for early diagnosis and brain health tech.
MANAS 1 is already in use at select hospitals
MANAS 1 uses advanced machine learning to analyze EEG recordings, picking up subtle patterns across time and channels.
NeuroDx's founder Siddharth Panwar is aiming to get it recognized as a sovereign AI asset by the government, which could unlock major funding.
They're already working on an even bigger version—MANAS 2.
Potential to revolutionize brain health screening
This tech isn't just about epilepsy.
MANAS 1 could help doctors spot neurological issues earlier and assist in screening for disorders such as epilepsy and dementia based on EEG recordings.
If validated at scale and approved for clinical use, it could make brain health checks smarter and more accessible in settings such as community health centers and district hospitals in India.