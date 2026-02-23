AI for brain health: This neural network can detect epilepsy

MANAS 1 uses advanced machine learning to analyze EEG recordings, picking up subtle patterns across time and channels. NeuroDx's founder Siddharth Panwar is aiming to get it recognized as a sovereign AI asset by the government, which could unlock major funding. They're already working on an even bigger version—MANAS 2.

Potential to revolutionize brain health screening

This tech isn't just about epilepsy.

MANAS 1 could help doctors spot neurological issues earlier and assist in screening for disorders such as epilepsy and dementia based on EEG recordings.

If validated at scale and approved for clinical use, it could make brain health checks smarter and more accessible in settings such as community health centers and district hospitals in India.