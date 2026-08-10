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Home / News / Technology News / AI gains mean more work, not more holidays: Meta CTO
AI gains mean more work, not more holidays: Meta CTO
The statement was made during a recent town hall meeting

AI gains mean more work, not more holidays: Meta CTO

By Mudit Dube
Aug 10, 2026
09:52 am
What's the story

Meta's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), Andrew Bosworth, has said that the company will not use artificial intelligence (AI) productivity gains to give employees more time off. The statement was made during a recent town hall meeting where Bosworth was asked if AI-driven productivity improvements could lead to more vacation days for employees.

Productivity focus

Bosworth's vision for AI productivity gains

Responding to the question, Bosworth said he doesn't expect AI-driven productivity gains to result in more vacation days.

Instead, he hopes that the extra time would be used to do "even more and cooler stuff for the users who use our products every day."

He stressed how billions of people use Meta's products daily and that any extra hour should be put into improving those services.

Career advice

CTO's challenge to employees' career strategy

Bosworth also challenged the notion of using additional productivity as a way to get more time off.

He asked employees to consult their parents about this career strategy, implying that it may not be the best approach for professional growth.

The CTO later apologized for being too harsh on the employee who asked the question, saying he thought it was a light-hearted inquiry.

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Leave policy

Meta's current leave policy and AI spending

Meta's current leave policy gives employees four working weeks of annual leave, excluding public holidays.

This comes after the company scrapped its 'Meta Days' program that gave two additional days off whenever employees wanted.

Despite the growing trend of tech companies encouraging their employees to use AI tools in their workflows, Meta has been cautious about its internal AI spending.

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AI spending control

Token budgets and 'Claudeonomics' shutdown

To control internal AI spending, Meta has introduced token budgets for employees.

The company also recently shut down an internal leaderboard called 'Claudeonomics,' where employees competed over how many AI tokens they consumed.

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