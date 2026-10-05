AI-generated child abuse material rises sharply in 2026: Report
What's the story
The Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) has reported a shocking increase in the amount of AI-generated child sexual abuse material. In the first half of 2026 alone, analysts have examined 6,310 such images, 40% more than last year's total of over 4,500. The UK-based IWF monitors abuse material globally and has been tracking this disturbing trend for several years now.
Rising concern
Disturbing trend of increasing AI-generated abuse material
The IWF's report highlights a disturbing trend of increasing AI-generated child sexual abuse material, particularly in the form of videos.
However, it's important to note that the latest figures from the IWF only refer to still images.
Most of these images were of girls, and of children aged between seven and 13 years old, further emphasizing the need for immediate action against this heinous crime.
Regulatory response
Calls for statutory regulation on AI
The IWF's findings have sparked calls for new statutory regulation on AI.
Hannah Swirsky, the head of policy at the IWF, has backed these calls from parliamentarians.
She said it's "incumbent on tech companies to build tools which cannot be abused this way."
This highlights a growing consensus that tech companies must take responsibility for preventing their technologies from being misused in such ways.
Legal measures
UK laws regarding AI-generated child sexual abuse material
In the UK, AI-generated child sexual abuse material is illegal. The government has also banned adapting an AI model to create such material or distributing these models to others.
Creating a model specifically designed to produce hyper-realistic child sexual abuse material can lead to a prison sentence of up to five years.
A government spokesperson reiterated that UK law clearly defines child sexual abuse material as illegal, regardless of whether it is generated by AI or not.
Online predation
Online predators misusing technology for explicit content
AI has also been used by online predators to create explicit images of children.
The Report Remove service, which blocks intimate images from appearing online, has received 420 reports from children about their images being faked or manipulated to look explicit.
This number has already surpassed its 2025 total of 397 cases, highlighting the urgent need for stricter regulations and preventive measures against this misuse of technology.