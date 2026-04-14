AI guides students' career choices in 2026 via Schooligio
Technology
Artificial intelligence is stepping up as a key guide for students making career choices in 2026.
With traditional counselors stretched thin (sometimes one for every 372 students), platforms like Schooligio use AI to give personalized advice, matching your interests and grades to possible career paths.
AI frees counselors to provide support
These AI tools are especially helpful where counseling systems can't keep up.
They create clear, step-by-step plans from high school through college applications, so you're not left guessing what comes next.
By handling routine tasks, AI frees up counselors to focus on real conversations and support, making quality guidance available to more students, no matter where they're from.