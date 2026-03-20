AI helps reduce contrails on flights
Technology
AI is helping make flying a bit greener: American Airlines and Google Research tested smart maps that guide pilots to tweak their flight paths and avoid creating contrails, those cloudy streaks jets leave behind.
In a small test of 70 flights over six months, the AI-based predictions reduced contrail formation by 54%.
A win for the planet
Contrails cause about 35% of aviation's climate impact, so cutting them by more than half is a major win for the planet.
The catch? Pilots had to burn slightly more fuel (about 2% extra per flight), but the overall cost was still lower than using sustainable fuels.
This could be a practical way for airlines to shrink their climate footprint without huge changes.