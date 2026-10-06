AI helps startups like Entri expand practical learning in India
AI is shaking up education in India, making learning more accessible and practical for millions.
Startups like Entri are leading the way by offering affordable coaching and mentorship on mobile devices, all in regional languages.
In a recent discussion with Mohammed Hisam, co-founder of Entri, and Seema Rao, Managing Director, Corporate Development, Google India, they highlighted how AI is helping students overcome language barriers and boosting their chances of getting hired.
Entri uses Gemini models
Entri, launched in 2017, uses Gemini models to teach skills in languages like Malayalam and Tamil, so you don't need perfect English to get ahead.
Their platform gives users access to AI-powered interview coaches and teaching assistants, focusing on real-world skills that actually help with jobs.
By joining Google's startup accelerator, Entri shows it's serious about using technology to solve core educational challenges for everyone.