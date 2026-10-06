AI helps startups like Entri expand practical learning in India

AI is shaking up education in India, making learning more accessible and practical for millions.

Startups like Entri are leading the way by offering affordable coaching and mentorship on mobile devices, all in regional languages.

In a recent discussion with Mohammed Hisam, co-founder of Entri, and Seema Rao, Managing Director, Corporate Development, Google India, they highlighted how AI is helping students overcome language barriers and boosting their chances of getting hired.