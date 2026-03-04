AI helps woman,55, who lost speech to motor neuron disease Technology Mar 04, 2026

Yvonne Johnson, 55, from North London, lost her speech to motor neuron disease (MND) after being diagnosed almost six years ago.

Thanks to AI voice cloning by ElevenLabs, she got her natural-sounding voice back by March 2026.

The tech works by analyzing a minimum of about 30 minutes of someone's recorded speech—though ElevenLabs recommends substantially more (often one to three hours) for optimal, highly accurate clones—so it can read out anything typed in a way that sounds just like them.