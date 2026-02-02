AI Impact Summit 2026 explores India's vision for the future

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 , scheduled for February 16-20, is a major event that brings together technology, leadership, and societal intent. It will be attended by global technology leaders, enterprise heads, and institutional voices. The summit aims to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can drive India's holistic progress across innovation, governance, enterprise, as well as public good. Let's take a look.

Influence India's emerging role in global AI narrative The summit recognizes AI as a force impacting economic growth, public infrastructure, governance, creativity, and power structures. It highlights India's emerging role in the global AI narrative by providing a platform for global and domestic perspectives to discuss responsible and scalable evolution of this technology. The summit is built on the framework of seven chakras of AI impact: Infrastructure & Compute, Research & Innovation, Enterprise Adoption, Public Systems at Scale, Governance & Trust, Creativity & Openness, and Long-Term Human Impact.

AI advancement Infrastructure, research The summit stresses the need for strong infrastructure and advanced research as the foundation of AI progress. Leaders from international technology and AI research organizations like Sundar Pichai, Demis Hassabis, and Jensen Huang will be attending. Their presence highlights how computing power, platforms, and frontier research continue to shape what AI can achieve.

Business integration Enterprise adoption and business leaders' involvement Enterprise adoption is another critical chakra where the AI translates into productivity, efficiency, and new business models. The participation of Indian and global business leaders like Mukesh Ambani, Nandan Nilekani, and M.R. Krithivasan highlights how this technology is moving from experimentation to core strategy. Their presence emphasizes the summit's focus on real-world implementation rather than just theoretical discussions about AI.

Ethical considerations Governance, trust, and global frameworks As AI's influence expands, governance and trust become central to its long-term success. The participation of Borge Brende highlights the importance of the shared global frameworks and responsible AI practices. This chakra ensures that innovation progresses alongside assurance, transparency, and alignment with societal values. It emphasizes the need for ethical considerations in shaping the future of this technology at a global level.