AI Impact Summit 2026: New Delhi Declaration sets global framework

India just hosted the massive AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, drawing over 500,000 visitors—including world leaders and top execs from OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, and more. The big highlight? The New Delhi Declaration—the non-binding New Delhi Frontier AI Commitments, a voluntary framework aimed at promoting responsible AI.

New Delhi Declaration signed by 88 organizations Eighty-eight organizations signed the New Delhi Declaration, which underlined the setting up of two platforms for global sharing of tools and principles and a global network of scientific institutes.

The focus is on making sure AI benefits people and the planet while boosting progress and economic growth.

India is adding 20,000 GPUs to help startups build smarter tech.

Google dropped a $15 billion commitment for better digital infrastructure, while OpenAI said it will open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai, and announced a partnership with the Tata Group.

Indian startups also showed off new homegrown AI models—including voice-cloning tools and other multilingual models, some of which cover up to 22 languages.