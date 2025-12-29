Modi to host Bill Gates at February's AI Impact Summit

India will host the AI Impact Summit from February 15-20 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will see participation from over 100 countries and shall be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), confirmed that global leaders such as Bill Gates have confirmed their attendance.

Attendees Global tech leaders to attend AI Impact Summit The AI Impact Summit will witness the participation of heads of government from nearly 15-20 countries, including France. Among the confirmed attendees are DeepMind Technologies CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and FedEx CEO Raj Subramanyam. The event has received registrations from 136 countries so far, with 76 of these countries being from the Global South.

Focus areas Summit to address global challenges The AI Impact Summit will focus on building solutions for productive sectors of the economy, including healthcare, agriculture, governance, education and manufacturing. Krishnan said the event is based on three guiding principles: People, Planet and Progress. These principles will guide discussions on how AI can serve humanity while protecting the environment and driving inclusive growth.