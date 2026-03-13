AI in policing: SVU conference tackles potential, challenges, and ethics

Sri Venkateswara University just hosted a national conference in Tirupati, diving into how AI and machine learning are shaking up policing and legal surveillance. The event brought together experts, students, and officials for talks and 30 student presentations.

Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi outlines the pros and cons of AI Jharkhand Inspector General Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi kicked things off by pointing out both the promise and pitfalls of AI tools like facial recognition and crime mapping.

He flagged real challenges (like tech gaps, lack of skills, tight budgets, and unclear rules) that make adopting these tools tough.

Privacy risks and ethical concerns Gadidesi also didn't shy away from tough topics: he raised concerns about privacy risks, bias in algorithms, accountability issues, and potential threats to constitutional rights.

SVU's Vice Chancellor Professor Tata Narasinga Rao still sees AI as key for modern policing.

Meanwhile, Professor B.V. Muralidhar reminded everyone that history—from Watergate to more recent scandals—shows why we need strong safeguards.