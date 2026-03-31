Feeling depressed or anxious? Try these AI tools

Artificial intelligence is transforming virtual mental health support, providing scalable and personalized tools that offer immediate assistance, track moods, and complement human care. These innovations are vital as demand grows, and providers remain scarce. They tackle challenges such as access barriers and stigma, with over one-third of Americans seeking AI chatbots owing to fear of judgment. Leading AI tools pioneer evidence-based approaches, making mental health care more accessible when human providers are limited.

#1 Personalized support with TheraBot TheraBot is a generative AI chatbot designed to provide personalized support during symptom spikes. It makes mental health care more accessible by providing immediate assistance when human providers are not available. This tool helps you manage your symptoms effectively by providing tailored responses based on individual needs, ensuring that help is always at hand.

#2 Advanced coaching with Flourish Notably, Flourish is another top-rated app with advanced AI coaching trained by psychologists. It comes with voice interaction, long-term memory, adaptive conversations, habit tracking, and personalized recommendations based on mood and goals. Supported by the first randomized controlled trial demonstrating efficacy in well-being, Flourish gives users the full-fledged support to work on their mental health.

Advertisement

#3 Every day emotional support from Woebot and Wysa Woebot and Wysa provide cognitive behavioral therapy techniques and coaching for everyday emotional support. Using AI, these platforms guide you through CBT exercises that effectively help you manage your emotions. By providing practical strategies for dealing with everyday stressors, they empower you to take control of your mental well-being, and foster resilience, ultimately augmenting your ability to navigate emotional challenges.

Advertisement

#4 Building emotional awareness with Liven Liven combines AI conversational guidance, mood tracking, and journaling to build emotional awareness and habits. Sometimes, with professional oversight, it enables users to better understand their emotions while helping them with positive habits over time. This platform helps people develop greater self-awareness through regular monitoring of their emotional states.