AI is about to make code review jobs obsolete: Musk
Technology
Elon Musk thinks AI is about to make code review jobs a thing of the past.
His comments come as more tech experts, like Google's Logan Kilpatrick, point out that AI isn't just writing code anymore: it's getting good at checking it too.
Companies like Cursor are building systems that can automate code reviews
Companies like Cursor are building systems that can automate some code reviews and repetitive engineering tasks.
As Cursor's engineering chief Jonas Nelle puts it, "It's not that humans are completely out of the picture," Nelle said this in the context of Cursor's efforts to automate repetitive engineering tasks.