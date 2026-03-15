AI is changing how capitalism works: OpenAI's Sam Altman Technology Mar 15, 2026

OpenAI's Sam Altman thinks AI is shaking up how capitalism works.

Speaking at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit, he said the old balance between workers and investors is shifting; now, people are finding it tough to keep up with the speed and efficiency of AI-powered tech like GPUs.

This could mean more people competing for fewer jobs as AI takes over routine tasks.