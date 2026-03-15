AI is changing how capitalism works: OpenAI's Sam Altman
OpenAI's Sam Altman thinks AI is shaking up how capitalism works.
Speaking at the BlackRock Infrastructure Summit, he said the old balance between workers and investors is shifting; now, people are finding it tough to keep up with the speed and efficiency of AI-powered tech like GPUs.
This could mean more people competing for fewer jobs as AI takes over routine tasks.
Altman calls for big investments in AI infrastructure
Altman believes we need big investments in AI infrastructure, including massive data-center and computing buildouts.
He imagines a future where access to powerful AI becomes so common that it's "too cheap to meter," making intelligence widely available and possibly creating abundance.
Altman's views on AI's impact on jobs
Altman has been vocal about both the promise and risks of AI.
He has spoken about serious risks posed by AI and warned of near-term disruption to employment, but said he is 'not a long-term jobs doomer' and expects new roles to emerge.