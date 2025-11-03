AI is driving big tech deals: OpenAI, Oracle lead the way
Big tech is betting huge on AI, and the numbers are wild.
OpenAI just signed a $38 billion deal with Amazon to use AWS and NVIDIA chips to train and run its artificial intelligence models.
Meanwhile, an investor group including BlackRock, Microsoft, and NVIDIA is buying Aligned Data Centres for $40 billion.
NVIDIA's $100 billion bet on AI
It doesn't stop there—Meta locked in a $14 billion deal with CoreWeave for crucial computing muscle, while OpenAI's partnership with Broadcom and a possible $100 billion from NVIDIA show how serious everyone is about staying ahead.
Oracle's massive $300 billion agreement with OpenAI really drives home how central strong cloud services are becoming in this new era of tech.
All these moves point to one thing: the future of tech is being built around AI, fast.