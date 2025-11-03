AI is driving big tech deals: OpenAI, Oracle lead the way

NVIDIA's $100 billion bet on AI

It doesn't stop there—Meta locked in a $14 billion deal with CoreWeave for crucial computing muscle, while OpenAI's partnership with Broadcom and a possible $100 billion from NVIDIA show how serious everyone is about staying ahead.

Oracle's massive $300 billion agreement with OpenAI really drives home how central strong cloud services are becoming in this new era of tech.

All these moves point to one thing: the future of tech is being built around AI, fast.