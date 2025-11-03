Next Article
Google Maps, Photos get new look: Check out redesign
Technology
Google is freshening up its Maps and Photos app icons across Android, iOS, and the web.
The redesign is part of Google's push for a more modern, unified look that matches its focus on AI-driven creativity.
Maps and Photos app icons get gradient treatment
The new Maps icon keeps the familiar pin but now looks sleeker with thinner lines and a bigger center circle—plus, those old blue sections are gone.
For Photos, the classic pinwheel stays but gets a cool gradient effect radiating from the middle.
These updates tie in with other recent Google design changes to keep everything feeling connected.