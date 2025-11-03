Next Article
Lenovo's V1 smart glasses are lighter than Ray-Bans
Technology
Lenovo just launched its first-ever smart glasses, the V1.
At only 38gm, they're lighter than Meta's Ray-Bans and skip the camera for a more portable and privacy-friendly vibe.
Instead, you get Lenovo's voice assistant for handy stuff like real-time translation and voice commands.
The V1 packs a super-bright micro LED display
The V1 packs a super-bright micro LED display (up to 2,000 nits), works in one-eye or two-eye modes, and even has a teleprompter feature—pretty useful if you present or stream.
Preorders are open at around $560 ahead of the November 9 launch in China.
For now, Lenovo is keeping things local and focusing on comfort over flashy features like video recording.