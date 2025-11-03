Lenovo's V1 smart glasses are lighter than Ray-Bans

The V1 packs a super-bright micro LED display

The V1 packs a super-bright micro LED display (up to 2,000 nits), works in one-eye or two-eye modes, and even has a teleprompter feature—pretty useful if you present or stream.

Preorders are open at around $560 ahead of the November 9 launch in China.

For now, Lenovo is keeping things local and focusing on comfort over flashy features like video recording.