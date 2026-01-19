AI is helping predict and prevent road crashes in India
AI isn't just about chatbots—it's now being used to identify hazards and predict risks, and to provide faster insights into crash data.
At the World Economic Forum, SaveLife Foundation's Piyush Tewari shared how their tech is speeding up crash analysis, with support from the government to make roads safer for everyone.
How does this AI actually work?
Drones with smart cameras fly over highways to preemptively identify parked vehicles that could cause crashes, while fixed cameras at intersections use data to map out risky spots.
What used to take months now takes minutes, thanks to these AI tools SaveLife has been using for years.
Why does it matter for you?
India loses over 450 lives on its roads daily.
The government is supporting initiatives to use AI for crash analysis and is addressing policy and standards related to road safety.
The goal: safer roads and fewer lives lost.