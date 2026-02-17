AI is moving faster than companies can use it: Nilekani

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani says AI tech is moving way faster than companies can actually use it. At Infosys's AI Investor Day, he shared, "The technology is far ahead of its deployment," pointing out that even though AI models keep getting better, businesses are struggling to put them into action.

Why it's tough for companies to adopt new AI tools Nilekani explained it's not about missing out on opportunities—it's about making things work in real life.

"It's not an opportunity risk, it's an execution risk," he said.

Old-school systems, scattered data, and most IT budgets going to just keeping things running make it tough for companies to adopt new AI tools.

How to fix the problem? To fix this, Nilekani suggests modernizing old systems, retraining staff, and breaking down data silos.

He mentioned Infosys has already trained employees in AI, but warned that unless core systems get cleaned up first, the real benefits of AI will stay out of reach.