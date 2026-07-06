AI is moving too fast to regulate: UN chief
What's the story
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has sounded the alarm over the rapid development of artificial intelligence (AI). He stressed that the technology is evolving faster than governments and developers can handle. Addressing delegates at a government-level global dialogue on AI in Geneva, Guterres said, "A technology that can reshape economies, transform the world of work, sway elections and tilt the balance of security is being deployed faster than anyone - including the people building it - can keep up."
Call for regulation
'If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed'
Guterres emphasized the need for globally harmonized rules to minimize potential risks from AI, especially to children. He said, "Innovation needs guardrails. If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed." The two-day dialogue in Geneva is not aimed at creating a treaty but rather discussing how to establish rules that can mitigate possible harms while also taking advantage of the opportunities presented by this technology.
Expert insights
UN-backed scientific panel's report on AI
Delegates at the Geneva dialogue will consider a report from a UN-backed independent scientific panel of 40 experts. The panel will present its findings from the first global, independent scientific assessment of AI. A more comprehensive report is expected next year, along with a second global meeting in New York. This process highlights the UN's commitment to understanding and addressing the challenges posed by rapidly evolving technologies like AI.