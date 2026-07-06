AI is moving too fast to regulate: UN chief

Call for regulation

'If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed'

Guterres emphasized the need for globally harmonized rules to minimize potential risks from AI, especially to children. He said, "Innovation needs guardrails. If AI is to be powerful, it must be governed." The two-day dialogue in Geneva is not aimed at creating a treaty but rather discussing how to establish rules that can mitigate possible harms while also taking advantage of the opportunities presented by this technology.