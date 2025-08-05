AI just stopped a hacker in the act
Google's AI, Big Sleep, just caught 20 hidden bugs in popular open-source tools like FFmpeg and ImageMagick.
The biggest win? It found a serious security flaw in SQLite (CVE-2023-6965) that only hackers knew about—and shut down the attack before it could even start.
This is the first time an AI has blocked a real-world exploit in action.
How Big Sleep works
Big Sleep, built by DeepMind and Project Zero, acts like a hacker to spot weaknesses in code and networks.
It teams up with Google's Threat Intelligence to predict which threats are coming next—way faster than humans alone.
Security experts double-check what Big Sleep finds, so people can focus on tougher problems while the AI keeps scanning for new risks.
AI's role in cybersecurity
AI tools like Big Sleep (and others like RunSybil and XBOW) are making it harder for hackers to mess with your favorite apps and online services.
While there are still some kinks to work out—like occasional false alarms—experts say these systems make everyday digital life safer for everyone.
