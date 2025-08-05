AI avatars: The new face of brand marketing

Avatars can promote products without the usual human mess-ups

Avatars like Imma, Noonoouri, and Shudu can promote products without the usual human mess-ups, which sounds great for marketing.

But there's a flip side—they can push unrealistic beauty standards and make it tricky to know what's genuine in our online lives.

While they help brands reach new audiences and even offer support in mental health spaces, relying on them too much might leave some people feeling more isolated instead of truly connected.