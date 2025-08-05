AI avatars: The new face of brand marketing
AI avatars are quickly changing how brands connect with people, thanks to their human-like looks and emotions.
Think Lil Miquela—the 3D influencer with tens of millions of followers and brand sponsorships.
With tech like Meta Human, these ultra-realistic digital characters are everywhere, making it harder to tell what's real online and giving businesses a fresh way to stand out.
Avatars can promote products without the usual human mess-ups
Avatars like Imma, Noonoouri, and Shudu can promote products without the usual human mess-ups, which sounds great for marketing.
But there's a flip side—they can push unrealistic beauty standards and make it tricky to know what's genuine in our online lives.
While they help brands reach new audiences and even offer support in mental health spaces, relying on them too much might leave some people feeling more isolated instead of truly connected.