Google's AI tool finds critical security flaws in open-source libraries
Google's new AI tool, Big Sleep, has spotted its first batch of security flaws—20 in total—in popular open-source libraries like FFmpeg and ImageMagick.
Details are staying secret for now until fixes are out, but it's a big step for AI helping to keep software safer.
Big Sleep's bug-hunting breakthrough
Big Sleep didn't just find these bugs on its own—it also showed how they could be triggered, with human experts double-checking everything.
Google calls this "a new frontier" in catching vulnerabilities, and even rival experts are giving props.
It's a sign that AI is becoming a real game-changer for cybersecurity and could make finding bugs much faster and easier in the future.