OPPO K13 Turbo series to launch in India on August 11 Technology Aug 05, 2025

OPPO is bringing its new K13 Turbo series to India on August 11, featuring two models—the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro.

Both phones made their debut in China last month and stand out for their advanced cooling tech, designed to keep things running smoothly even during intense gaming or heavy use.