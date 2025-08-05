Next Article
OPPO K13 Turbo series to launch in India on August 11
OPPO is bringing its new K13 Turbo series to India on August 11, featuring two models—the K13 Turbo and K13 Turbo Pro.
Both phones made their debut in China last month and stand out for their advanced cooling tech, designed to keep things running smoothly even during intense gaming or heavy use.
What to expect from the K13 Turbo series
The K13 Turbo Pro packs a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip for strong performance, while the regular K13 Turbo uses a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 for better power efficiency.
Both phones include AI tools like text summarization and smart suggestions, plus a cooling system with built-in fans, vapor chamber, and graphite layers.
Expect prices under ₹40,000 when they hit Flipkart and the OPPO India Store.