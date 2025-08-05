India looks 'magical' from space, says ex-NASA astronaut Mike Massimino

Massimino's 1st visit to India

Massimino's appreciation for India only grew after his first visit in 2023, where he met students in New Delhi and checked out their tech labs, even giving a shoutout to India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has also said she found India's view from space "breathtaking," especially the Himalayas and those vibrant city lights.