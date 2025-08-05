Next Article
India looks 'magical' from space, says ex-NASA astronaut Mike Massimino
Ex-NASA astronaut Mike Massimino shared how India looks absolutely "magical" from the International Space Station, with cities like New Delhi and Mumbai shining so brightly at night that they reminded him of a starry sky.
He called India one of the brightest places you can spot from space.
Massimino's 1st visit to India
Massimino's appreciation for India only grew after his first visit in 2023, where he met students in New Delhi and checked out their tech labs, even giving a shoutout to India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams has also said she found India's view from space "breathtaking," especially the Himalayas and those vibrant city lights.