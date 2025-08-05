Broadcom's new chip could supercharge AI in data centers

Jericho4 uses high-bandwidth memory to keep things running smoothly

Jericho4 uses high-bandwidth memory (like what you'd find in NVIDIA or AMD chips) to keep things running smoothly by handling data traffic jams.

Security is tighter too—data gets encrypted when traveling outside the center, making it harder to intercept.

Plus, thanks to advanced tech from TSMC, you can connect about 4,500 of these chips together in one system.

As Broadcom's Ram Velaga put it, this design is all about meeting AI's massive needs while keeping networks efficient and secure.