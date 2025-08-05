Broadcom's new chip could supercharge AI in data centers
Broadcom just dropped its new Jericho4 chip, built to supercharge AI in big data centers.
It's a big deal for companies like Microsoft and Amazon, since it helps move huge amounts of data quickly—even between locations up to 97km apart.
This means smoother, faster AI operations behind the scenes.
Jericho4 uses high-bandwidth memory (like what you'd find in NVIDIA or AMD chips) to keep things running smoothly by handling data traffic jams.
Security is tighter too—data gets encrypted when traveling outside the center, making it harder to intercept.
Plus, thanks to advanced tech from TSMC, you can connect about 4,500 of these chips together in one system.
As Broadcom's Ram Velaga put it, this design is all about meeting AI's massive needs while keeping networks efficient and secure.