Spotify hikes Premium subscription prices in India: Check rates
Spotify just raised its Premium subscription prices in India.
The Individual plan is now ₹139/month (up from ₹119), Duo jumps to ₹179, Family goes to ₹229, and the Student plan moves to ₹69.
These changes kick in right away for new users, while existing subscribers will see the new rates after their current billing cycle.
Price bump helps fund new features, says Spotify
Spotify says this price bump helps fund new features and keep up with rising costs.
The Student plan still offers the cheapest way to get ad-free music at ₹69/month.
If you're sharing with friends or family, though, those plans got noticeably pricier—so you might want to double-check if your group wants to stick around.