Earth is spinning faster than usual. What does it mean

Part of it comes from the Moon: when it drifts farther from our equator, its gravity tweaks ocean tides and nudges Earth to spin slightly faster. But scientists think there's more going on beneath the surface—like shifts in Earth's liquid core that might be redistributing momentum.

What about tech?

You won't notice these tiny changes in your daily life, but tech definitely does.

Atomic clocks and GPS systems rely on precise timing, so if this keeps up, experts may need to do something wild: subtract a second from official world time—a negative leap second—which has never happened before and could shake things up as soon as 2029.