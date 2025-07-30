SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites into orbit

Two more launches are coming up this week

With over 8,050 active Starlink satellites now circling the planet, SpaceX is making global internet coverage more real every week.

And they're not slowing down—two more launches are coming up this week, including another batch of Starlinks and a crewed mission to the International Space Station.

If you're curious about space tech or just want better Wi-Fi in remote places someday, these launches are worth keeping an eye on.