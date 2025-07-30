SpaceX launches 28 more Starlink satellites into orbit
SpaceX pulled off another late-night launch on Tuesday, sending 28 new Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit from Florida.
The Falcon 9 rocket wrapped up its nine-minute trip and, as usual, the booster made a smooth landing on the "Just Read the Instructions" droneship.
This marks SpaceX's 96th mission in 2025 and an impressive 26th flight for this particular booster.
Two more launches are coming up this week
With over 8,050 active Starlink satellites now circling the planet, SpaceX is making global internet coverage more real every week.
And they're not slowing down—two more launches are coming up this week, including another batch of Starlinks and a crewed mission to the International Space Station.
If you're curious about space tech or just want better Wi-Fi in remote places someday, these launches are worth keeping an eye on.