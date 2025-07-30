Microsoft faces antitrust complaint over Edge browser pre-installation Technology Jul 30, 2025

Opera, the Norwegian browser company, has filed a complaint with Brazil's antitrust regulator, CADE, saying Microsoft is making it harder for people to use browsers other than Edge on Windows devices.

Opera points out that this isn't the first time—back in December 2007, they took similar action over Internet Explorer, which led to a significant EU antitrust fine for Microsoft.