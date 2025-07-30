Next Article
Microsoft faces antitrust complaint over Edge browser pre-installation
Opera, the Norwegian browser company, has filed a complaint with Brazil's antitrust regulator, CADE, saying Microsoft is making it harder for people to use browsers other than Edge on Windows devices.
Opera points out that this isn't the first time—back in December 2007, they took similar action over Internet Explorer, which led to a significant EU antitrust fine for Microsoft.
Opera accuses Microsoft of creating obstacles to fair market competition
Opera says Microsoft encourages PC makers to only pre-install Edge and uses design choices that make switching browsers tricky.
Aaron McParlan from Opera called these moves "obstacles to fair market competition."
Now, Opera wants Brazilian authorities to step in and help level the playing field.
So far, Microsoft hasn't responded.