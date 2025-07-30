Next Article
iOS 18.6 fixes bugs that could crash your phone
Apple just rolled out the iOS 18.6 update for iPhones and wants everyone to install it right away.
This update patches over 20 security flaws that could put your data or apps at risk—even though no one's exploiting them yet, experts say it's smart to update now and stay ahead of any trouble.
Update your iPhone before someone exploits these bugs
One major fix stops a bug where VoiceOver could accidentally read your passcode out loud (yikes).
There are also patches for issues with dodgy audio files that might crash your phone.
Before updating, back up your device so all your stuff stays safe.