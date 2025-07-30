Next Article
ChatGPT's new study mode helps you learn, not just cheat
OpenAI just dropped a new "study mode" in ChatGPT, designed to actually help students learn—not just hand over quick answers.
Announced by Leah Belsky, OpenAI's VP of Education, this feature guides you through tough topics step by step.
OpenAI has tested study mode on India's competitive exams
Study mode is especially focused on places with fewer resources, like India. It supports 11 Indian languages and has even been tested on tricky competitive exams.
By teaming up with education experts and ed-tech startups in India and the US, OpenAI hopes to make learning more interactive and accessible for everyone.