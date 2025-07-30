Sleeping at odd hours can increase risk of these diseases
Turns out, having a random sleep schedule could be riskier than we thought.
A new study tracking nearly 90,000 adults found that inconsistent sleep—not just how long you sleep—can raise your chances of developing over 170 diseases, including diabetes, kidney failure, and even Parkinson's.
People with disrupted sleep routines saw their risk for Parkinson's increase by 37% and Type 2 diabetes by 36%.
Disrupted sleep routines saw higher inflammation
Researchers also noticed higher inflammation in people who kept odd hours, and the list of affected diseases now includes things like COPD and acute kidney failure—not just the usual suspects.
While the study mainly looked at Western participants for seven years, it's a solid reminder: keeping your sleep on track might be one of the easiest ways to protect your health.