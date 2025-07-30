Next Article
China-backed hackers exploited Microsoft SharePoint flaw January 2023 to breach US labs
Fermilab, a top US particle physics lab, was recently targeted in a cyberattack that took advantage of a bug in Microsoft's SharePoint software.
Luckily, the attack was caught early and no sensitive info got out, thanks to quick action and stronger cybersecurity measures.
Attackers targeted over 400 organizations globally
This wasn't just a one-off—over 400 organizations worldwide were hit using the same SharePoint flaw, including some big names in US science and security.
US officials say China-backed hacker groups like Linen Typhoon are behind many of these attacks.
It's a reminder that even high-tech research labs need to stay sharp against global cyber threats.