Next Article
Giant asteroid to fly by Earth today: NASA
No need to panic—NASA says a giant asteroid called 2025 OL1 is flying by Earth today, but it'll miss us by about 1.29 million kilometers (way farther than the Moon).
At around 110 feet wide and speeding through space at nearly 27370km/h, it's big but not considered dangerous by NASA standards.
ISRO, NASA teaming up to track asteroids
Even though this one's harmless, ISRO is teaming up with NASA and other space agencies to keep tabs on asteroids.
ISRO chief S Somanath highlights that working together globally is key for spotting real threats—like Apophis, a much bigger asteroid set for a close flyby in 2029.
The goal: stay ready for anything space might throw our way.