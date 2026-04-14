AI+ launches Nova 2, budget phone starting at ₹8,999
Technology
AI+ just launched the Nova 2, its latest budget-friendly smartphone for anyone who wants solid battery life and a smooth display.
It goes on sale April 14 on Flipkart and select stores, starting at ₹8,999 for the 4GB/64GB version or ₹10,999 for the beefier 6GB/128GB model.
Nova 2 packs 120Hz display
The Nova 2 packs a roomy 6.745-inch HD+ screen with a super-smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, great for scrolling or gaming.
You get a 50MP dual rear camera setup for flexible photos, plus a massive 6,000mAh battery that should easily last all day.
There's also fast charging (18W), and if you buy during launch on Flipkart, you can score bank discounts, exchange offers, or no-cost EMI deals (while they last).