AI+ launches Nova 2, budget phone starting at ₹8,999

Nova 2 packs 120Hz display

The Nova 2 packs a roomy 6.745-inch HD+ screen with a super-smooth 120-hertz refresh rate, great for scrolling or gaming.

You get a 50MP dual rear camera setup for flexible photos, plus a massive 6,000mAh battery that should easily last all day.

There's also fast charging (18W), and if you buy during launch on Flipkart, you can score bank discounts, exchange offers, or no-cost EMI deals (while they last).