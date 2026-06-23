AI law firm wins UK court case for 1st time

Case outcome

I was owed money for work: Taquidir

The court ruled in favor of Taquidir, awarding her the money owed. Expressing her relief, she said, "I was owed money for work I had done, but it felt like the process of recovering it could be too stressful, expensive and time-consuming." She added that Garfield made it possible for her to pursue the claim without undue stress or cost.