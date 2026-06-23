AI law firm wins UK court case for 1st time
What's the story
In a historic first, an artificial intelligence (AI) law firm has won a case in a UK court. The landmark victory was achieved by Garfield AI on behalf of freelance HR consultant Tamires Camal Taquidir. She had hired the firm for about £400 to send a legal letter and initiate court proceedings over an unpaid debt of £7,000.
AI involvement
How Garfield AI prepared the case
Garfield AI, which was authorized by the Solicitors Regulation Authority in April 2025, prepared the case and hired a human barrister to represent Taquidir in court. The AI handled all legal work before the trial, including countering a counterclaim made by the defendant who had instructed solicitors. It prepared four witness statements and a bundle of documents for the three-hour trial at Wandsworth County Court on May 14.
Case outcome
I was owed money for work: Taquidir
The court ruled in favor of Taquidir, awarding her the money owed. Expressing her relief, she said, "I was owed money for work I had done, but it felt like the process of recovering it could be too stressful, expensive and time-consuming." She added that Garfield made it possible for her to pursue the claim without undue stress or cost.
Human advocacy
What did the barrister say?
Dominic Li, the barrister who represented Taquidir in court, said Garfield presented the client's case "clearly and efficiently." However, he emphasized that "the advocacy at trial remained essential and a fundamentally human exercise." This highlights the complementary roles of AI and humans in legal proceedings.