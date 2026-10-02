AI may have aided Shinhan Bank breach exposing 25,000 customers
Attackers may have used advanced AI tools to break into South Korea's Shinhan Bank, exposing personal info of about 25,000 customers.
The breach targeted a service used by loan recruiters and revealed details such as names, phone numbers, annual income, and borrowing limits.
The bank is working with authorities and cybersecurity experts to figure out the scope and potential impact.
South Korea watchdog probes AI risk
This isn't just a one-off: AI is making cyberattacks more sophisticated and harder to stop.
After this incident (and a recent leak at another Korean lender), South Korea's financial watchdog launched an emergency inspection.
Cybersecurity expert Mun Chong-hyun summed it up: AI can defend systems but also makes attacks much more dangerous, highlighting why banks need stronger digital defenses now more than ever.