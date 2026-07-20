Why China's Moonshot AI has paused new Kimi K3 subscriptions
What's the story
Chinese start-up Moonshot AI has announced a temporary halt on new subscriptions for its latest artificial intelligence (AI) model, Kimi K3. The decision comes in light of an unprecedented spike in demand over the last 48 hours. The company took to social media to explain that this surge has nearly maxed out their current capacity.
User experience
Protecting experience of existing subscribers
In its social media post, Moonshot AI emphasized that the decision to pause new subscriptions is aimed at ensuring a stable experience for its current subscribers.
The company said, "To protect the experience of existing subscribers, we're temporarily pausing new subscriptions and prioritizing compute for current members."
This means that while they are adding more capacity to meet demand, their main focus remains on serving existing users.
Expansion strategy
Plans to introduce focused membership options
Moonshot AI has revealed its plans to expand capacity and reopen new subscription spots in batches.
The company also plans to launch two more focused membership plans. These will help allocate computing resources more accurately and ensure a stable user experience.
The proposed plans are Kimi Membership for Kimi Web, App, and Work; and Kimi Code Membership specifically for coding workflows.
Model details
A look at Kimi K3
Kimi K3, developed by Moonshot AI, is a 2.8 trillion-parameter model with a one million token context window.
The company describes it as "the world's first open 3T-class model, designed for frontier intelligence across long-horizon coding, knowledge work, and reasoning."
Currently available on multiple platforms including Kimi.com and the Kimi API, the full model weights are expected to be released by July 27, 2026.