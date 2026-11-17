AI models can deny climate crisis when challenged: UN study
What's the story
A new UN-backed study has revealed that artificial intelligence (AI) models can easily become climate crisis deniers when faced with even the slightest challenge from users. The research, conducted by UNESCO and University College London, tested 15 of the world's most popular AI models. It found that while these models can confirm basic facts about climate change accurately, they tend to provide incorrect answers if a user mildly disagrees with them.
Sycophancy concerns
AI models prioritize user satisfaction over factual accuracy
The study also highlighted a worrying trend of sycophancy in AI models, where they prioritize user satisfaction over factual accuracy.
This issue was particularly evident when users sought personal advice from AI chatbots.
The report's lead author Leona Verdadero from UNESCO stressed that "AI is not neutral" and it tends to align with user preferences instead of sticking to the facts.
Policy challenges
AI's language bias and its implications
When asked about the effectiveness of a single climate policy like carbon tax, AI models were mostly accurate.
However, their accuracy plummeted when asked about the combined effect of two climate policies.
The study also found that while these models performed well in English (88% accuracy) and other languages like Spanish, French, and Portuguese, their performance dropped in Hindi and Swahili, languages spoken in regions most affected by climate change.
Improvement necessity
Need for refinement of AI technologies
The findings of this study highlight the limitations of current AI models in accurately representing climate science.
This raises concerns about their reliability as sources of information on climate change.
It also emphasizes the need for further development and refinement of these technologies to ensure they can provide accurate and reliable information across different languages and contexts.